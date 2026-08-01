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Home / Jalandhar / Two booked for posing as mining officials

Two booked for posing as mining officials

The accused allegedly stopped vehicles transporting mining material, threatened drivers and collected between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from each vehicle

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:13 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The Hajipur police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly posing as Mining Department officials and extorting money from drivers of tipper trucks and tractor-trailers carrying mining material.

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According to Balraj Singh, president of the Hajipur and Mukerian Tipper Union, the accused had allegedly set up checkpoints at various locations during night hours. They allegedly stopped vehicles transporting mining material, threatened drivers and collected between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 from each vehicle.

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The union alleged that receipts for the collections were issued in the name of “Chauhan Taxi”. A complaint was submitted to the Mukerian Mining Department on July 29. Acting on the complaint, a team led by Mukerian Mining Department SDO Harjinder Pal Singh, along with officials Nitish and Hardeep Singh, conducted a joint operation with the help of truck drivers.

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During the operation, the two accused were detained along with a Brezza car and handed over to the Hajipur police for further investigation.

The police registered an FIR against Ravinder Singh, who allegedly posed as a mining officer, and Harpreet Singh, who allegedly worked as his driver. Both accused are residents of Ballo Chauhan village.

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The police registered an FIR against Ravinder Singh, who allegedly posed as a mining officer, and Harpreet Singh, as his driver. Both are residents of Ballo Chauhan village.

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