Home / Jalandhar / Two booked for Rs 6 lakh fraud

Two booked for Rs 6 lakh fraud

Duped victim on promise of sending her son abroad
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The police have registered a case against two brothers from Kurali for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 6 lakh on the false promise of sending her son abroad. The accused, identified as Jugraj Singh and Simardeep Singh, are currently under investigation, but have not yet been arrested.

A complaint was lodged by Ranjit Kaur, a resident of Bhanolanga village. According to the police, she alleged that the duo had taken money from her on the assurance of facilitating her son travel abroad for employment. However, neither did they fulfil their promise nor return the money despite repeated requests.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the two accused. The police confirmed that an investigation was underway and efforts were on to trace the accused and recover money from them.

