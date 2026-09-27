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Home / Jalandhar / Two booked for Rs 9.68 lakh fraud in Nakodar

Two booked for Rs 9.68 lakh fraud in Nakodar

Had promised complainant to send him abroad

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Ashok Kaura
Nakodar, Updated At : 03:29 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against two individuals on the basis of a complaint alleging that Rs 9.68 lakh was fraudulently obtained on the pretext of sending a person abroad. The case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the relevant provision of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act.

According to information provided, the complaint was submitted by Harampreet Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, near Nakodar.

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The persons named as accused in the complaint are Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Dod, Lakho Ke Behiram, Ferozepur district, and Sandeep Kaur, a resident of Mehal Kalan village, Barnala.

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The complainant alleged that the accused took Rs 9.68 lakh from him with a promise for making arrangements to send him abroad. The complainant alleged that the money was taken fraudulently, following which the matter was reported to the police and a case was registered.

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