Two booked for seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two members of a family in a dowry harassment case. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Kaur said the suspects had been identified as Sukh Chain Singh, a resident of Bhamba Haji village, Feroze Pur, and his mother Joginder Kaur. Surinder Kaur, daughter of Baj Singh, a resident of Raje Wal, had filed a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), stating that her marriage was solemnised with Sukh Chain Singh and she was being harassed for dowry. She was beaten up, threatened and thrown out of the house. The IO said a case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

2 held for theft of paddy bags

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two persons on the charge of stealing paddy bags from the grain market. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Chhoti Baloki village, and his brother Viki. Balwinder Singh, a commission agent running his business in the grain market, complained to the police that the suspects stole 45 bags (17 quintals) of paddy stored in front of his shop on the night of October 2. The IO said a case under Sections 380, 457 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. As many as 12 bags of stolen paddy bags were recovered from their possession. A vehicle used in the crime was also impounded. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days. Investigating officer Lakhvir Singh said the accused had been identified as Amrit, alias Jagga, a resident of Bagga village. He was wanted in a case of assault registered in 2020 and was declared a PO recently.

#Phagwara