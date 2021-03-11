Two booked for selling Waqf land in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, August 21

The Sadar police have booked a father-son duo on charges of cheating, fraudulently selling Waqf land, criminal trespass, theft and committing crime with common intention.

The accused were identified as Darbara Singh and his son Kulwindar Singh, both residents of Talwandi Salem village. Ram Murti, a resident of the same village, and 13 other residents of different villages complained to the police that the accused were cultivating 31 kanals Waqf land in Talwandi Salem village on lease, which ended in 2018 but the accused announced to develop a colony on this land and collected earnest money from applicants but without any authority or rights.

The applicants raised the issue in a panchayat meeting where the accused agreed to return money but did not keep the promise. No arrests have been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

