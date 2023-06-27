Two booked for snatching cash

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two miscreants on the charge of snatching cash from a villager. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the suspects had been identified as Satinder Pal Singh, a resident of Lallian Khurd village, and Sukhbinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Kotla village falling under the Lambarra police station. Balvir Singh, a resident of Patti Bagga Bilga village, complained to the police that while he was going to Saido Wal village from Sagar Pur village on his scooter on June 25, the suspects waylaid him. They hit him with a sharp weapon and snatched Rs 4,500. The SHO said a case under sections 379-B, 427, and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Biker dies, canter driver booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a Canter driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Amar Dass near Verka milk plant, Jalandhar. Aman Deep Arora, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Ludhiana, complained to the police that the suspect was driving his milk canterin a rash and negligent manner. He hit the motorcycle of his brother-in-law Sonu from the rear on the Nakodar Shahkot Road near Gandharan village bus stand on June 25. He died on the spot. A case has been registered. OC

One more held in murder case

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested third accused on the charge of murdering a Kullar village resident. SHO GS Nagra said the suspect had been identified as Arash Deep, alias Arash, a resident of Kullar village. The SHO said a case under Sections 308, 323, 341, 148, 149 and 302 had been registered against the suspect. Two other suspects in this case are still absconding. OC

Theft case registered

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Jiwan Singh, a resident of Bahmannia village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his house on the night of June 19 and stole Rs 30,000 and gold jewellery. Investigating officer Lakhbir Singh said a case had been registered. In another case, the Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons – Ajay, alias Kamal, a resident of Mohalla Saran, Nakodar, and Jaiki, a resident of Bhalowal railway crossing slums, for stealing water taps from a house at Hairan village. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5 grams of heroin and 405 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect, identified as Chetan Kumar, a resident of Green Land Colony, Hadiabad was arrested at a checkpoint near Hardasspur village. A case under the NDPS act has been registered against the suspect.