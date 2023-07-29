Two booked for snatching Rs 18K, cellphone in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 28

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching Rs 18,350 cash and a mobile phone from a Jalandhar resident.

Ramanjoti, a resident of Arya Nagar, Gulab Devi Road, Jalandhar, complained to the police that he was returning home after completing his job. When he reached Landhar village Adda, two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons attacked him with weapons on July 6 and snatched his kit bag and purse containing Rs 18,350 and mobile phone.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC was registered against the unidentified suspects.

