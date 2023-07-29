Two booked for snatching Rs 18K, cellphone in Phagwara

Phagwara, July 28
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching Rs 18,350 cash and a mobile phone from a Jalandhar resident.
Ramanjoti, a resident of Arya Nagar, Gulab Devi Road, Jalandhar, complained to the police that he was returning home after completing his job. When he reached Landhar village Adda, two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons attacked him with weapons on July 6 and snatched his kit bag and purse containing Rs 18,350 and mobile phone.
A case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC was registered against the unidentified suspects.
