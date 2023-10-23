Two booked for stealing JCB

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing a JCB machine. Investigating officer (IO) Som Nath said the suspects had been identified as Yokeen Masih, a resident of Mangian village in Gurdaspur, and his brother Eliyan Masih. Sanjay Sondhi, an employee of a firm based at Kang Sahibu village, complained to the police that the suspects stole the JCB machine from his company on the night of October 20. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Scooter, mobile phone snatched

Phagwara: Four unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers snatched an Activa scooter and a mobile phone from a person near Chachoki village on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Willu, a resident of Gobindpura locality, was returning home when the incident took place. The police have registered a case. OC

1 held for death by negligence

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a tractor driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Killi village. Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Pato Kalan village, complained to the police that the tractor, which was being driven negligently, hit the motorcycle being driven by his father Karnail Singh near Pato Kalan village on October 20. His father, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, died at a clinic. The IO said a case under Section 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Drug peddler in police net

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past three years. Investigating officer Surjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Surjan Singh, alias Sundi, a resident of Kul Gehanna village in Ludhiana. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2020.

