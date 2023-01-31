Two booked for theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 30

Two unidentified thieves stole the purse of a woman who was taking photographs on stage during a wedding function organised for her son. The complainant, Anita, said that she was busy clicking pictures when a youth who picked up the purse, and hid it in his jacket.

They later scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the palace.

The CCTV footage indicates that two youths were involved in it. The purse contained about Rs 4 to 5 lakh in cash and some other valuables. A case of theft has been registered.

