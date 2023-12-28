Two booked for theft bid at house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 27

The Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of attempting to steal household goods from a house.

Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspects were identified as Kala and Deepak of Basti Jogian, Dharm Kot, in Moga.

