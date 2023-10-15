Two booked in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 14

The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have booked two members of an in-law’s family in a dowry harassment case. DSP Nakodar Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Onkar Singh, a resident of Chaherru villag, and his mother Balwinder Kaur.

Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Ward No. 7, Khuram Pur, Mehat Pur, complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Onkar Singh. Soon after the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law started harassing her for bringing more dowry and tortured her mentally. A case has been registered against the suspects.

