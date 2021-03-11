Two booked in theft case

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 3

The Garhshankar police have registered a case against two accused in connection with the theft of taps installed in a house in Ibrahimpur village.

The complainant, Joga Singh of Garhsankar in Hoshiarpur, told the police that he reached the Ibrahimpur village at 11 pm to look after his uncle Manjit Singh’s house, who had gone abroad along with his family. He said when he opened the gate of the house, he saw two persons were taking off taps installed in the bathroom of the house. While the accused had already put some taps in a plastic sack. Seeing him, the accused escaped by climbing the wall and riding a motorcycle.

The accused were identified as Sanjay Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, both residents of Balachaur. A case was registered.