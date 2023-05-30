Two booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two villagers on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the accused have been identified as Harprit and Harman, residents of Kotli Gajran village. Jonas, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him and attacked him with weapons and injured him on May 22. The IO said that a case under Section 323, 341and 451of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. OC

Rs 10K snatched from salesman

Jalandhar: Unidentified motorcycle-borne teenage miscreants snatched Rs 10,000 in cash from a salesman on the night of May 27. Navdeep, son of Tilak Rak, a resident of the area near Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan complained to the police that he works as a salesman at a petrol pump near Chuheki village and was returning home on his bike when an unidentified motorcycle-borne accused waylaid him and snatched Rs 10,000 in cash from him. Nurmahal SHO Sukhdev Singh said the police reached the spot. The complaint is being investigated. OC

Man, son booked for trust breach

Phagwara: The Bilga police have charged a father-son duo with breach of trust. Investigating Officer (IO) Harjindar Singh said that the accused have been identified as Makhann Singh, a resident of Kang Araiyan village and his son Gurdeswak Singh. Prem Kumar, a resident of Aujla village, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP in 2021 that the accused fraudulently kept his vehicle (PB-10-Ay-2768) with them and did not return it to him even after repeated requests. The IO said that a case under Section 406 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Drug peddlers held in shahkot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Balvir Chand said that 300 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Balwindar Singh alias Sonu and Jagga, residents of Mohalla Dherain in Shahkot. The IO said that a case under Section 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. Nathu Lal, a native of UP and residing in the Employees Colony, Shahkot, complained to the police that an unidentified accused kidnapped his minor daughter Sonam by inducing her. Investigating Officer Balvir Chand said that a case under Section 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused. OC

Youth booked for abducting girl

Phagwara: The police have booked a youth for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The suspect has been identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Nurmahal.