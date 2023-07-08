Two booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 7

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons on assault charge.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ravinder Singh and Sukhprit Singh, residents of Pandora Sheikh village. Simarjit Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that he went to his newly constructed house in Adhi village on the evening of June 29. The suspects, who were already present there, attacked him.

The IO said a case under Sections 324, 326 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.