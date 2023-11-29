Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara, November 28
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting a co-villager.
Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Surjit Singh and Sukhpal Singh, residents of Khan Pur Dhadda village.
Paramjit Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him on November 25. They assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences.
The IO said a case under Sections 323, (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
The Bilga police also booked Karamjit Singh of Thaman Wal village and his two accomplices for assaulting Harbhajan Singh of Sango Wal village, said IO Kulwinder Singh.
