Two booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting his aunt. The police said the suspects had been identified as Harman, a resident of Nawi Aabadi, Nakodar, and his unidentified accomplice. Prince, a resident of Partab Pura village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station, told the police that the suspects waylaid him. They brutally beat him up near a dairy in Nakodar on May 6 and threatened him. He sustained serious injuries. A case under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

1 held under Excise Act

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Major Singh said the suspect had been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Pipply village. Lahan and utensils for storing/brewing were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. The Shahkot police booked Gurnam Singh, a resident of Thamu Wal village, for selling hooch, said IO Sulinder Singh. OC

FCI staff to go on protest path

Phagwara: All members of the FCI Executive Staff Union will start ‘Work to Rule’ from June 24 if their long-pending demands are not accepted. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held here on Sunday. Union national president HS Chatha presided over the meeting. Union members will hold protests at all district headquarters during the lunch break on May 21 and demonstrations on June 5 in support of their demands. They will also hold protest before regional offices on June 12 and before zonal offices from June 19 to June 21. Their major demands include amendments in ‘Railway Transit Loss’ and transfer policy. OC

2 miscreants nabbed

Phagwara: The police have arrested two miscreants and recovered a snatched mobile phone from their possession on Saturday night. Gaurav Dhir, SHO, Satnampura, said the suspects had been identified as Happy, alias Dholi, a resident of Hadiabad, and Pawan, alias Pamma, a resident of Chhajj Colony, Phagwara. The suspects were produced before the judicial magistrate who sent them to two-day police remand for further interrogation. OC

Man held with 500 gm ganja

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 500 grams of ganja from his possession on Saturday night. Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Kabul Kumar, a migrant from Bihar and presently residing in Nanak Nagari, Phagwara. He was nabbed at a check-point near Law Gate, Miherru. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect, said SP Bhatti.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara