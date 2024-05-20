 Two booked on assault charge : The Tribune India

Two booked on assault charge

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a dhaba owner. Investigating officer (IO) Amarik Lal said the suspects had been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chuheki village, his wife Sarabjit Kaur and son Sunil Kumar. Monika, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects barged into her house on May 11. They assaulted her and also threatened her with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Elderly woman ends her life

Phagwara: A 65-year-old woman died by suicide on Friday. Investigating officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Veena Ranni, a resident of New Aadarsh Nagar, Nakodar. Summit Kumar told the police that his mother committed suicide by hanging herself at the house. Acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, the police handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination. OC

Woman held for criminal trespass

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman on the charge of criminal trespass, intimidation and committing crime with common intention. Investigating officer (IO) and in charge of the Shahkar police post Harjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Nakodar City. Jagdeesh Singh, a resident of Sarihn village, told the police that the suspect destroyed landmarks fixed by the patwari on a piece of land. A case under Sections 434, 201, 447, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a Moga youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspect had been identified as Veer Partp Singh, a resident of Parjo Wal falling under the Dharam Kot police station in Moga. Charanjit Singh, a resident of Lange Wal village, Shahkot, told the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Shiv sena appoints office-bearers

Phagwara: Shiv Sena leader Rohit Kumar has been appointed president of Shiv Sena (Punjab), Phagwara, while Harpreet, Chetan and Amarjit Singh have been appointed vice-presidents of the Phagwara unit of the Shiv Sena. The appointments were announced in a meeting held at Shri Hanuman Garrhi Phagwara on Sunday. OC

Students visit old-age home

Jalandhar: A group of students from AGI Global School visited an old age home on Sunday. The children interacted with the senior citizens, listening to their stories and experiences. Principal Surinderjit Kaur said the visit was organised to teach students about the importance of kindness towards the elderly. AGI Educational Society chairperson Salwinderjit Kaur said teaching respect for elders was crucial for their social development.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

