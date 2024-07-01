Two booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Paramjit Kaur and Swaran Singh, residents of Pandori Sekhan village. In his complaint to the police, Joginder Singh, a resident of the same village, said the suspects attacked him with weapons on the evening of June 26. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

24-yr-old youth goes missing

Phagwara: A 24-year-old youth, a resident of Kotli Gajran village, has been missing for the past four days. Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the victim had been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Kotli Gajran village. He left the house on June 26, but did not return. A missing report has been registered. OC

Man arrested in dowry case

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested the father-in-law of a woman for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Harbakash Singh, a resident of Langrayin village falling under the Bego Wal police station in Kapurthala district. The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara