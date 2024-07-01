Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Paramjit Kaur and Swaran Singh, residents of Pandori Sekhan village. In his complaint to the police, Joginder Singh, a resident of the same village, said the suspects attacked him with weapons on the evening of June 26. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC
24-yr-old youth goes missing
Phagwara: A 24-year-old youth, a resident of Kotli Gajran village, has been missing for the past four days. Investigating officer (IO) Kewal Singh said the victim had been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Kotli Gajran village. He left the house on June 26, but did not return. A missing report has been registered. OC
Man arrested in dowry case
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested the father-in-law of a woman for dowry harassment. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Harbakash Singh, a resident of Langrayin village falling under the Bego Wal police station in Kapurthala district. The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A of the IPC was registered against the suspects.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...