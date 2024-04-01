Two booked on fraud charge

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two persons for fraud of Rs 17.18 lakh. According to information, Salima, a resident of Tuto Mazara, lodged a complaint with the Mahilpur police station. She said Sumit Kumar, a resident of Krupa Colony, Amritsar, allegedly duped her of Rs 8.18 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad. Meanwhile, Jagjit Singh, a resident of Chohka, told the Model Town police that Atma Singh, a resident of Tagore Nagar, allegedly duped him of Rs 9 lakh. The police have registered cases. OC

Four arrested with drugs

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested four persons, including a woman, and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them. According to information, the Mahilpur police arrested a drug smuggler near Baddoyan village during a raid and recovered 500 grams of opium from him. The suspect has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Kala, a resident of Mugowal. The Tanda police signalled a person to stop his at a naka car near Jhanwan village. During checking, the police claimed to have recovered a large number of intoxicating pills and 12 kg of marijuana. The police arrested three persons, including a woman. The suspects have been identified as Baljinder Singh, a resident of Sikri, Kuljot, alias Karan, alias Bhada, a resident of Ahiyapur, and Harbhajan Kaur, a resident of Tanda.

