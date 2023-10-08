Two brothers shot at in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 7

Two brothers were shot at by unidentified armed assailants at Mohalla Gaunspur in Nakodar late last night. The duo, identified as Harsh and Ram Kumar, suffered serious bullet injuries. They were running a salon in Nakodar.

The injured persons were shifted to the Nakodar Civil Hospital. Owing to their serious condition, they were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.

Personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack, the police said. They have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

