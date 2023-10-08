Two brothers shot at in Nakodar

Phagwara, October 7
Two brothers were shot at by unidentified armed assailants at Mohalla Gaunspur in Nakodar late last night. The duo, identified as Harsh and Ram Kumar, suffered serious bullet injuries. They were running a salon in Nakodar.
The injured persons were shifted to the Nakodar Civil Hospital. Owing to their serious condition, they were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.
Personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack, the police said. They have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'
In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...
'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead
200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...
61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold
PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10
62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive
Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...