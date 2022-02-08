Two counting halls set up for every constituency in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday visited the strong rooms and counting centres set up for all nine Assembly constituencies to oversee the counting preparedness. He stated that due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year two counting halls with seven tables in each hall, have been set up at each counting centre.

While reviewing the arrangements made for counting day on March 10, he directed the officials to ensure elaborate arrangements across all centres for smooth and hassle-free conduct of poll counting.

Thori said for the Phillaur Assembly constituency, counting centre and strong room has been set up at the girls’ hostel of Meritorious School, Kapurthala Road. Likewise, hall number one and two of state Patwar School would be counting centre for Nakodar Assembly segment. The first floor of the building of Director Land Records, and Government Sports and Arts College, Kapurthala Road, will be the counting centres for Shahkot Assembly constituency.

Gymnasium hall of sports college, new building of Director Land Records complex has been earmarked as counting centres and strong room for Jalandhar West and Jalandhar Central Assembly constituencies, he said adding that for Jalandhar North boys hostel of Meritorious School while pavilion hall of Government Arts and Sports College would be used as counting centre and strong room for Jalandhar Cantt constituency. For Adampur constituency, the EVM strong room and counting centre would be set up at the indoor stadium of the Government Arts and Sports College.