Two cricketers from Hoshiarpur selected for U-19 Punjab camp

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 19

Two budding cricketers from Hoshiarpur have been selected by the Punjab Cricket Association in under-19 one-day cricket training camp.

Giving information, secretary of the District Cricket Association, Dr Raman Ghai, said there was an atmosphere of happiness in the district due to the selection of Vishal Kumar and Agampreet Singh in the one-day under-19 camp of Punjab.

Ghai said the two selected players would attend a training camp in Jalandhar from September 19 to 23.

He said, “During training apart from fitness, players would get a chance to play practice matches.”

Ghai said the players, who performed well in the camp, would be selected for the Punjab team.

While Congratulating Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) president Dr Daljit Khela, he said this was all possible due to the hard work of the players and district coach Daljit Singh, former national cricket coach Kuldeep Dhami, coach Daljit Dhiman and woman coach Davinder Kaur.

Khela said, “I hope that the players would perform well in the camp and make their place in the Punjab team.”

