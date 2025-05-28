In a shocking incident, two hardcore criminals sustained injuries in cross firing with a police team near Dhilwan in Kapurthala.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told this correspondent here today that on a tip off, the police searched and saw two motorcyclists coming. When the cops signalled them to stop, they opened fire on the cops and, in reply, the police also fired on him who got bullet injuries.

SSP Toora said the accused were identified as Labh Singh and Joga Singh of village Lattiawala. The police have recovered two countrymade pistols, three cartridges and one bike from their possession. The accused have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Toora said the accused were facing six criminal cases already registered against them.