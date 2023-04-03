Two-day law fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

Rayat College of Law, Railmajra, organised its national law festival, which concluded today. Teams from different parts of the country participated in the fest.

Competitions such as moot proposition writing, judgment writing, slogan writing, poetry recitation, essay writing, bollywood trivia, law quiz and client counselling were held. As many as 160 students participated in the competitions.

In the opening session, Monika Sharma, principal, Rayat College of Law, welcomed the dignitaries. Prof BS Satyaal, registrar, Lamrin Tech Skills University, appreciated the efforts of the Law Department for organising the festival.