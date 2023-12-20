Two die as car falls into pond

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 19

Two persons died after the car in which they were travelling in went out of control and fell into a pond near Bahua village on the Garhshankar-Phagwara road late this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Inderjit Singh (41), a resident of Ibrahimpur village near Garhshankar, and his aunt Purshotam Kaur.

The duo was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A police party, headed by DSP Banga Sarwan Singh Bal, rescued two other occupants - Inderjit’s wife Harpreet Kaur and their son Gurbaz Singh (7) - with the help of villagers.

DSP Bal said the car occupants were going towards Jalandhar. According to Harpreet, the mishap took place when Inderjit, who was driving the car, bearing registration number PB10CN6767, felt uneasiness and lost control over the vehicle. Following which, the car fell into a pond near Bahua village.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted tomorrow. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

