Two drug peddlers arrested with 205 tablets, 1.5-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 14

The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 205 intoxicant tablets and 1.5 gram of heroin from them. The arrested suspects were identified as Ajay Tohri, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, and Khustar, a resident of Adarsh Nagar.

Both were nabbed at a check-point, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them, the police said.

In the second incident, a motorcyclist was killed when a speeding heavy vehicle hit his bike near Bhungrani village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road last night. The victim was identified as Mankanwalpreet Singh of Bhungarni village.

The police have arrested driver and impounded vehicle. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy at the local Civil Hospital, the police said.

