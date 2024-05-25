Two drug peddlers held

Phagwara, May 24
The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 850 intoxicant capsules and two motorcycles being used in crime from their possession in two separate cases last night.
While confirming the arrests, Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said in the first case, a police team nabbed a drug peddler while he was coming on a bike bearing registration number PB-07CD-2660 near Panchhat village.
The suspect has been identified as Inderjit Singh, a resident of Pandori village near Phagwara. The police recovered 350 intoxicant capsules from his possession.
The police registered a case against the suspect under the NDPS Act and impounded his bike.
SP Bhatti said in the second case, the police arrested another drug peddler and recovered 500 intoxicant capsules at a check-point near Rawalpindi village while he was riding a bike bearing registration number PB-07BM-0463. The suspect has been identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Bahwara village near Hoshiarpur. The police also impounded the bike on which he was travelling with the contraband.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.
