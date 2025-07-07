DT
Home / Jalandhar / Two duped by travel agent in Banga

Two duped by travel agent in Banga

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
Two residents of Banga, identified as Baljit Singh and Smilepreet Rai, have allegedly been duped by a man posing as a travel agent.

Accused Jasvir Singh reportedly promised both victims work opportunities in New Zealand, collecting Rs 16 lakh from Baljit Singh and Rs 15 lakh from Smilepreet Rai.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Jasvir Singh.

Jasvir Singh’s name has also surfaced in a previous fraud case from Banga last month. In that case, Ranveer Singh, a local resident, lodged a complaint stating that Jasvir Singh, along with an accomplice Amarjeet Kaur, collected Rs 22.47 lakh from him, claiming they would arrange his travel to Australia. The accused allegedly failed to deliver on the promise and have since gone missing.

The police said Jasvir is suspected to be involved in two or three fraud cases. "We are actively investigating all complaints," a police official said.

The authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and verify credentials before engaging with agents promising overseas opportunities.

Such cases are on the rise where youngsters are getting duped by the fake travel agents. Despite all this, the craze for going abroad is not going down.

