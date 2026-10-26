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Home / Jalandhar / Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Sultanpur Lodhi

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Sultanpur Lodhi

Case registered under Section 223 of BNS following satellite imagery and field verification

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:44 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Acting in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Sultanpur Lodhi police have registered an FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against two farmers for allegedly setting paddy stubble on fire in their fields.

Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Jasjit Singh and ASP Dhirendra Verma said the action was taken against Gurcharan Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Kalru village, falling under Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision. They said the case was registered on the basis of a field verification report submitted by the nodal and cluster officers concerned following a satellite imagery received from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.

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The SDM and the ASP reiterated that the administration was keeping a strict vigil on incidents of stubble burning and violations would invite action as per the law. They appealed to farmers to adopt environmentally friendly methods of paddy straw management and cooperate with the administration in preventing stubble burning.

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