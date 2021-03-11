Two gangsters held with arms

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 16

The Phagwara police arrested two gangsters on Monday. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the gangsters were identified as Shivam and Abhishek Sharma, both residents of Haryana.

Rai said the police seized 1,200 intoxicating tablets, two pistols, 11 live cartridges and two magazines from their possession.

The SP said the arrested accused revealed before the police that another gangster, Prince, contacted them on Instagram and hired them to attack on the trader’s house in Jalandhar, who refused to give ransom to him.