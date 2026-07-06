Two gold medals, national qualification for Ring Beast Boxing Club athletes

Athletes from the Ring Beast Boxing Club, Phagwara, delivered an impressive performance at the 23rd Punjab State Senior and 3rd Masters Kickboxing Championship-2026, winning two gold medals and one bronze medal while securing qualification for the upcoming National Kickboxing Championship to be held in Gujarat.

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Coach Prince Kaul said the state championship was held from July 3 to 5 at Dr Ambedkar Memorial Public School in Sund, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

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Among the standout performers, Bindiya clinched the gold medal in the 50 kg Kick Light category after an outstanding display, earning qualification for the national championship. She further showcased her versatility by winning a bronze medal in the Light Contact event.

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Another promising athlete Jaskaran secured the gold medal in the 45 kg Point Fight category, also qualifying for the National Kickboxing Championship scheduled to be held in Gujarat.

Coach Prince Kaul attributed the success of the athletes to their disciplined training, hard work, and determination to excel. He said the club remains committed to providing quality coaching and preparing young sportspersons to compete successfully at national and international levels.