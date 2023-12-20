Two government depts owe Rs 2.10-cr property tax to MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation is quite active these days. The officials have been trying hard to recover the maximum amount of property tax under the ‘one-time settlement scheme’. As per the information, two more government departments, owe a high amount to the MC.

The corporation officials said various offices of the Police Department in the city owe property tax of Rs 1.5 crore and the PSPCL owes Rs 60 lakh.

“Recently, we had recovered Rs 1.5 lakh property tax from the PSPCL office at Buta Pind,” said Bhupinder Singh Brring, the superintendent of the property tax wing of the MC. He further added that he had been holding meetings with the officials concerned and reminders and notices were being sent so that the due amount could be recovered soon.

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation recovered Rs 2.36 crore house tax from Punjab Roadways on Monday under the ‘one-time settlement scheme’. The amount was due for a long, and the MC succeeded in recovering such a huge amount after almost 10 years. As per information, several meetings were held with Punjab Roadways officials for quite some time and the MC was also sending letters to them regarding the pending amount.

The scheme was implemented in September to provide a major relief to defaulters who were otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.

