Two groups clash at Civil Hospital, 1 hurt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

A clash broke out between two groups late Wednesday night at Civil Hospital here. One person sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons in the incident. The police said the two groups first had a fight at Adarsh Nagar Chaupati and when persons of one of the two groups came for treatment at the Civil Hospital, the others followed them, and they again fought at the hospital. The video of the incident is, meanwhile, going viral on social media.

SHO Division Number 4, Mukesh Kumar, said, the clash broke out over a minor issue. Two friends of Basti Sheikh were sitting in their car near Chaupati when someone hit their vehicle from the rear. The verbal spat between them intensified and both called up their friends and a scuffle broke out. It was learnt that one of them also took out his sword to attack another person, Kumar informed.

He said when the injured person was taken to the Civil Hospital, the second group followed them, and they again fought there. The police personnel present at the hospital resorted to lathicharge to control the situation. “An FIR against unknown persons has been registered. Those involved will soon be arrested,” he added.