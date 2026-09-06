Two groups clash inside Kapurthala Civil Hospital emergency ward

Panic gripped the emergency ward of the Kapurthala Civil Hospital late last night when members of two groups allegedly clashed inside the hospital, prompting the duty doctor to alert the police.

According to information, the two groups had earlier clashed over an issue in Boot village, leaving several people injured. The injured were brought to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital for treatment. While doctors were attending to them, some members of the other group allegedly arrived at the hospital carrying sharp-edged weapons.

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The situation escalated inside the mini-OT of the emergency ward, where a fresh confrontation between the two sides appeared imminent. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the duty doctor immediately informed the police.

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A PCR team, accompanied by DSP (Sub-Division) Sheetal Singh and other police personnel, reached the hospital and brought the situation under control.

Duty doctor Dr Sahil Garg said around eight people had sustained serious injuries in the incident. Given the condition of the injured, they were referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

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The DSP said the two groups had initially clashed in Boot village before arriving at the Civil Hospital for treatment. The police received information about a fresh confrontation between the two sides at the hospital and intervened promptly.

The DSP said the matter was under investigation. He added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible based on the findings of the investigation.