Two habitual criminals land in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 23

The Crime Branch of the city police today arrested two habitual criminals and recovered illegal pistols and five live cartridges from their possession.

The suspects had been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Babu Labh Singh Nagar, and Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Maan Nagar near Wadala Chowk here.

The police said 13 FIRs were already registered against Akashdeep in cases related to attempt to murder, robbery and snatching, while Gurvinder faces four FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS and Arms Act.

The police said they got a tip-off that Akashdeep, who was recently resealed on bail, was present near Dana Mandi with illegal weapons. After getting information, the police team conducted a raid and arrested him from near Dana Mandi.

The police also recovered two pistols and three live cartridges from his possession. During interrogation, Akashdeep informed the police about his accomplice Gurvinder, who was arrested from Dashmesh Nagar, Basti Sheikh. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The police said they were involved in various crimes in Jalandhar and neighbouring districts. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against them.

“The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand for further investigation,” they said.