Two held for illegal mining

Phillaur: The police have arrested Gurpreet Singh and Balvir Singh on the charge of illegal sand mining. Mining Inspector Amarjit Singh alleged that the accused were carrying the sand in three vehicles without any paperwork. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said a case under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Punjab Mining Act has been registered against the accused and their vehicles were impounded. OC

Wrong parking: driver booked

Phagwara: The police have booked a driver for parking his truck on the highway on October 2. Investigating officer Mangat Gupta said the accused has been identified as Naseeb Singh of Mian Singh Wala village, Ferozepur. Sukhraj Singh of Nangal Jiwan village had complained against Naseeb. A case under the Sections 283, 336, 337, 339, 427 of the IPC has been registered. OC

18-year-old girl goes missing

Nakodar: An 18-years-old girl of Talwandi Bharo village is missing for the last five days. The investigating officer Jasvir Singh said Amandeep Kaur, daughter of Virsa Singh, did not return home on October 6. A missing report has been filed. OC

Villager booked for assaulting

Phagwara: The police have booked a villager for assaulting a co-villager. Investigating Officer Sanjiwan Singh said the accused, Surjit Singh of Chania village, has been booked under Sections 323, 324 of the IPC. Sunni alleged that Surjit injured him with a knife on October 6. oc

Oe nabbed for tearing poster

Phagwara: The police have arrested a villager for hurting religious sentiments. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the accused, Kamajit Singh, alias Kamal, of Turna village allegedly tore a poster with the pictures of a saint installed at a building. A case under the Section 295 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.