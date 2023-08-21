Two held for murder, snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 20

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two Nurmahal area residents on charges of murder and snatching.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chuheki village falling under the Nurmahal police station, and Ajay Kumar, alias Landi, a resident of Nakodar Road Colony, Nurmahal.

The DSP said the suspects had snatched the earrings of Kulwinder Kaur (55), a resident of Dherian village, on the evening of August 15 on the Nakodar-Shankar road. The woman suffered serious injuries in the incident. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on August 16.

He said joint teams of the Nakodar and Nurmahal police traced the suspects. A case under Sections 323, 307 and 379-B of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspects on the basis of a statement by Gurmail Singh, husband of the deceased. Section 302 of the IPC was added to the FIR. A motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08-OP-9315 used by the suspects in the crime had also been impounded.

Station House Officer (SHO) GS Nagra said the snatched earrings and a sharp weapon had been recovered from the possession of the suspects, who are hardened criminals. Three cases were pending against them at the Nurmahal police station.

Victim succumbed to injuries on Aug 16

