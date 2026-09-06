Two held for raping 15-year-old

The Mahilpur police have arrested two youths for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and making her pregnant. A case has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father.

According to a complaint, the girl fell ill while attending school. Her father took her for a medical examination during which doctors found that she was around four or five months pregnant.

Advertisement

The father told the police that when he questioned his daughter, she allegedly disclosed that Rahul Gill, alias Sunny, a resident of Kot Fatuhi, used to lure her to his house and sexually assault her. He further alleged that another youth, Jaswinder Singh Bains, alias Pappu, also of Kot Fatuhi, sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

The girl allegedly told her father that both accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incidents to anyone.

Following the complaint, the Mahilpur police registered a case under relevant provisions of law and arrested both accused. Further investigation is underway.