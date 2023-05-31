Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Our Correspondent

Talwara, May 30

The police have arrested two of the seven accused involved in the robbery at gunpoint in the Kandi area and recovered two illegal pistols from them.

During the course of investigation, the police came to know that Harjinder Pal Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Ward No. 5, Mohalla Ghatiyan, Talwara, who’s presently residing at EV Colony, Talwara, Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Begumpur Jandiala, Baljinder Singh, alias Bhindar, a resident of Toe Police Station Dasuya, Simranjit Singh, alias Jot, a resident of Mansar police station, Mukerian, Luv, a resident of Jalandhar, Dhami, a resident of Mukerian, Nagra, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, had looted people at gunpoint in the Kandi area. Also, that they were involved in the incidents of fighting and have also formed a group of their own, which commits crimes at the point of weapons.

Cases were registered against the accused in various police stations of Hoshiarpur.

An informer told the police that Luv supplied illegal ammunition bought from Madhya Pradesh through his accomplice Baljinder Singh.

Acting on the information, Sub-Inspector Navjot Singh, along with his fellow police personnel, had set up a checkpoint on Talwara-Hajipur main road near Sector No 4 and managed to arrest Harjinder Pal Singh and Sukhbir Singh. Sadar police station in-charge Sardar Har Gurdev Singh said raids were being conducted by forming various police teams to nab five others involved in the case.