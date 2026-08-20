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Home / Jalandhar / Two held in Sardullapur firing case, weapon seized

Two held in Sardullapur firing case, weapon seized

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:07 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have arrested two persons in connection with a firing incident reported from Sardullapur village and seized a .32-bore revolver along with three live cartridges allegedly used in the crime.

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The arrests were made during an investigation launched after a case was registered following an alleged assault and firing incident on August 16.

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Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said teams, working under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Harinder Singh Gill and Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Dharinder Verma, succeeded in arresting the two accused with the assistance of technical and human intelligence. He said the police were pursuing the case on priority and had made the second arrest within 24 hours of the accused being named during the investigation.

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According to the SSP, the incident took place on August 16 when Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Sardullapur village under Kabirpur police station, was allegedly assaulted before shots were fired at him with the alleged intention of causing his death. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, police arrested Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Miani Bahadur under Sultanpur Lodhi police station, who was identified as the alleged main accused in the incident. During his interrogation, Lovepreet Singh, son of Lakhwinder Singh of Miani Bahadur, was allegedly identified as another person involved in the crime and was subsequently named in the case. Lovepreet was arrested within 24 hours of being named in the investigation, the police said. A .32-bore revolver along with three live cartridges was also seized in the case.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Jobanpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Miani Bahadur under Kabirpur police station. The SSP said no previous criminal case was registered against either of the two accused.

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