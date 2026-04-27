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Home / Jalandhar / Two held in separate excise cases in Kapurthala, illegal liquor seized

Two held in separate excise cases in Kapurthala, illegal liquor seized

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:55 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The police arrested two accused in separate excise-related cases in Kapurthala district and registered cases under relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

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In the first case, Harjinder Singh alias Gori, a resident of village Sidhwan Dona, was arrested following a tip-off received by the police during a patrol near a naka point. Acting on specific information, police laid a checkpoint near the railway station and intercepted a vehicle suspected of transporting illegal liquor.

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During the operation, Baljit Singh, a resident of village Kadupur, was found transporting liquor illegally in an Innova car bearing registration number PB-69-D-2062. Police recovered a large quantity of liquor, including bottles of Punjab King whisky (27,000 ml) and 7,500 ml of illicit liquor. The vehicle used for transportation and two toy pistols were also seized. A case was registered under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act.

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In another case, Preetam Kaur, a resident of village Hussainpur Dulowal under Talwandi Chaudhrian police station, was arrested after a raid conducted jointly by police and excise officials.

During the search, officials recovered 180 litres of illicit liquor from the premises. Following the recovery, a case was registered against the accused under the Excise Act.

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