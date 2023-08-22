Two held on charge of gang-raping minor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 21

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at a village in an area falling under the Tanda police station by three men late in the evening of August 19. The police arrested two suspects, while raids were on to nab the third person.

According to the FIR, the 17-year-old girl went to a shop on the evening of August 19. One of the suspects, Gautam, came to the shop where she was buying goods. He made her sit on his bike and took her to a tube well room in a nearby field where he allegedly raped her.

According to the complainant, two more men reached there. The duo threatened her of making her obscene video and raped her.

The Tanda police registered a case against the suspects. Tanda SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar said the police had arrested Gautam and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Mohalla Roshani Peer, Tanda, on Monday. Raids were on to nab the third suspect. The duo would be produced in a court to seek their police remand.

#Hoshiarpur