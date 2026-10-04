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Home / Jalandhar / Two held over firing at Gujjar settlement in Kapurthala; six pistols, bike seized

Two held over firing at Gujjar settlement in Kapurthala; six pistols, bike seized

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 12:31 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have arrested two key accused in the case involving indiscriminate firing at a Gujjar settlement in Khanowal village of the district and recovered six illegal pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

Giving details, DSP (Sadar) Sheetal Singh said the incident took place on September 21. A man, identified as Rahim Ali, was seriously injured in the incident.

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Following a complaint by the victim’s wife, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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During the course of the investigation, the police arrested two residents of Sidhwan Dona village, identified as Jaskaran Singh and Jashandeep Singh Khatra.

According to the police, interrogation of the accused led to several significant revelations.

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Operated on directions of foreign-based handlers

The police said the accused were allegedly operating on the directions of their associates and handlers based abroad.

They allegedly procured consignments of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in different parts of Punjab.

According to the police, the accused were also allegedly involved in robbery incidents in the area. Jaskaran Singh has two criminal cases already registered against him. The two were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

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