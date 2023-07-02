Two held under NDPS Act

Phagwara, July 1
The Phillaur police arrested two drug suppliers and recovered 22 grams of heroin from their possession last night. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused, identified as Kamaldeep, a resident of village Thalla and Balwinder Ram, a resident of village Samrari, were nabbed at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused.
