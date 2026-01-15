Two held under NDPS Act in K’thala, heroin seized

Kapurthala Police have registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act after recovering heroin from a man and a woman in different areas on routine patrol.

In the first incident, an ASI-led police party was patrolling near Mehali Gate Phagwara when cops noticed a suspicious youth walking along the roadside who allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police.

He was overpowered with the help of accompanying staff and identified as Vinod Sharma alias Vicky, resident of Mehali Gate, Phagwara. Police said he allegedly threw a black, wax-coated packet into nearby bushes while attempting to escape, and upon recovery, six grams of heroin were seized from his possession.

In another case, a woman was spotted walking suspiciously. She was apprehended and identified as Babi, wife of Bittu, resident of Sunder Nagar, Kapurthala. During checking, six grams of heroin were reportedly recovered from her possession. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.