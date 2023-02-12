Two held with 1.1-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The CIA staff of the city police nabbed two persons on Saturday and recovered 1.1-kg heroin from their possession. DCP Investigation Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police party led by CIA staff in-charge Ashok Kumar was on a routine checking at Laddhewali, when a car was stopped on suspicion and during checking heroin was found from the car. He said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects, Tarsem Singh and Harpal Singh, both residents of Amritsar, at Rama Mandi police station. oc

Bike thief nabbed by lambra police

Jalandhar: A bike thief was arrested by the Lambra police on Saturday. The accused, Mandeep Singh, is a resident of Geeta Colony, near Kala Sanghian Road in Jalandhar. During patrol at Adda Lambra, a police party received a tip-off that a thief was coming from the Nahla side to Chitti Lambra in Jalandhar after stealing a motorbike. The police during the naka at Lambra spotted the suspect and apprehended him. He told the police he had stolen the motorbike from Nahla village. The police obtained his remand from court and another stolen motorcycle was recovered from him.