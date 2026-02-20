DT
Home / Jalandhar / Two held with 1 kg poppy husk in Kapurthala district

Two held with 1 kg poppy husk in Kapurthala district

A case registered against accused under Sections 15, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:52 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
The police have arrested two individuals after recovering 1kg poppy husk at a high-tech naka (checkpoint) near the Beas bridge area in Kapurthala district. A case has been registered against them under Sections 15, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

According to official information, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar was checking vehicles at the naka. During checking, a Maruti Suzuki Alto car bearing registration number PB-76A-3844 approaching from the Goindwal side was spotted by the police team manning the naka. Upon noticing the naka, the car driver allegedly tried to turn the vehicle around. Acting promptly, the police team intercepted the car.

Upon questioning, car driver identified himself as Daljit Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Mundi village under the Fattudhinga police station. The passenger seated beside him was identified as Bikram Singh, also a resident of the same village.

Upon searching the car, the police recovered a light green polythene packet concealed in the pocket of the rear seat. When questioned about contents, the car occupants allegedly disclosed that the packet contained poppy husk (doda chura post). The contraband and the vehicle were seized by the police.

