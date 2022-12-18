Two held with 100-gm heroin

Hoshiarpur, December 17
The Bullowal police have arrested two smugglers from different places and recovered intoxicants and drug money from them. At a naka near Lachowal, the police seized 100 grams of heroin and Rs 30,000 from a car and arrested two smugglers. The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh and Sukhdeep Singh both residents of Gurdaspur district.
In another case the police arrested Shamchurasi resident Rampal and recovered 50 grams of intoxicant powder from him.
