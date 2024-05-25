Two held with 100 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 24

The Nawanshahr police arrested two persons with 100 grams of heroin and recovered Rs 3,21,000 drug money from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Paramdeep Singh from Nawanshahr city and Lovepreet Ram from Sadar Nawanshahr.

The police said the suspects were arrested at a naka laid at Chuharpur village.

“Further investigations are on in the case,” the police said.

A case under Sections 21, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects.

#Nawanshahr