Two held with 12 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The Nawanshahr police arrested two drug peddlers with 12 grams of heroin and two syringes here on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as Harsimranjeet Singh and Amandeep Singh. The suspects were arrested at a naka laid in Kathgarh. After seeing the police, the suspects threw the syringes. On suspicion, the police nabbed the duo. A case has been registered against them under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. The police also seized the car. TNS

3 travel agents booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three travel agents, including a woman, for allegedly duping a person of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post-in-charge Kewal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Narinder Grover, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Jalandhar, his son Vipul Grover, and daughter Palvi Grover. The investigating officer said Rajinder Singh, a resident of Mehmun Wal Yusaf Pur village, told Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that he paid Rs 20 lakh to the suspects to facilitate his son Amarpreet Singh’s migration to the US. However, the suspects neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. A case under Sections 406, and 420 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Three encroach on land, booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three members of a family on the charge of encroaching upon Waqf land. Investigating officer (IO) Malsian police post in charge Kewal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Mangat Ram, a resident of Khan Pur Rajputan, and his sons Jinder Kumar and Sarabjit Singh. In his complaint to the police, Punjab Waqf Board Jalandhar estate officer Shakeel Ahmad said the suspects encroached upon 33 kanals and 11 marlas land at Khan Pur Rajputan village. A case under Sections 447, 489 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Bauta Ram said the accused had been identified as Mangal Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Burre Wal village. He was wanted in a case of assault. OC

2 booked on fraud charges

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two persons on fraud charges. In a complaint lodged with the Model Town police station, Sanjh Sharma, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, told the police that a travel agent, Surinder Kumar, a resident of Chatara village in Una district, HP, allegedly cheated him of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. After taking the money, the suspect neither sent him abroad nor returned the money. In another case, Daljit Singh, a resident of Tanda, told the Tanda police that Mandeep Singh, a resident of Bahiram Sarista, Jalandhar district, allegedly cheated him of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of selling land. The police have registered cases.

